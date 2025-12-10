Crosby posted four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's Week 14 loss to Denver.

The Raiders sacked Bo Nix three times in the loss, with one of those sacks going to Crosby. The talented pass rusher continues to frustrate opposing offensive lines despite a rough season for Las Vegas, as he's posted 9.0 sacks though 13 games. If he can get one more sack in the Raiders' final four games, Crosby will reach the double-digit mark in the category for the fourth time in his seven-year career.