Crosby (knee) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby managed to play through his knee injury during Las Vegas' loss to the Broncos in Week 14, a contest in which he tallied four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks while playing 100 percent of defensive snaps. The star pass rusher will work to gain clearance for Sunday's game against the Eagles, a feat that it seems like he could accomplish without necessarily having to get on the practice field at all.