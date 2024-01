Crosby (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Crosby has been playing through knee issues most of the second half of the season, but it hasn't limited his playing time. He's played every defensive snap across the past two games. Crosby heads into the season finale with 13.5 sacks, a new career-high for the 26-year-old.