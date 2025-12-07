default-cbs-image
Crosby (knee) is active for Sunday's game against Denver.

Despite missing practice Thursday and Friday due to a knee injury, Crosby has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. He's played every single defensive snap in three of the Raiders' five games since the Week 8 bye, but if his snap count is limited to reduce the risk of aggravating his injury, then Tyree Wilson and Charles Snowden would be poised for more snaps at defensive end.

