Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Cleared to play Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby (knee) is active for Sunday's game against Denver.
Despite missing practice Thursday and Friday due to a knee injury, Crosby has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. He's played every single defensive snap in three of the Raiders' five games since the Week 8 bye, but if his snap count is limited to reduce the risk of aggravating his injury, then Tyree Wilson and Charles Snowden would be poised for more snaps at defensive end.
More News
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: In line to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Sacks Herbert twice in Week 13 loss•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Full participant Thursday•