default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Crosby (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.

Crosby popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a knee injury. He managed to log a full practice Friday and has been cleared to play in Sunday's road tilt. The 2019 fourth-rounder has logged 19 tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble through the first four games of the regular season.

More News