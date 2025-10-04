Crosby (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.

Crosby popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a knee injury. He managed to log a full practice Friday and has been cleared to play in Sunday's road tilt. The 2019 fourth-rounder has logged 19 tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble through the first four games of the regular season.