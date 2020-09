Crosby made his two solo tackles count against the Patriots on Sunday as he notched a pair of sacks during the 36-20 loss.

Crosby failed to reach the quarterback in either of the Raiders' first two contests of the 2020 season following a rookie campaign in which he racked up 10 sacks, but the Eastern Michigan product certainly got back on track at New England in Week 3. He'll now face a versatile Josh Allen and the 3-0 Bills at home.