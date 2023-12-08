Crosby (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Minnesota, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Even though Crosby began Las Vegas' week of practice with two consecutive DNPs, he was able to log a limited session Friday, and he's got a chance to play Sunday. The All-Pro has yet to miss a game in his entire NFL career, but if he's unable to go in Week 14, Tyree Wilson would likely see increased work on the Raiders' defensive line.