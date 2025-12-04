Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Dealing with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Crosby dealt with a knee injury during last week's practices, but he looked just fine on the field in Week 13 versus the Chargers, playing every defensive snap and posting nine tackles (six solo) and 2.0 sacks. It's worth monitoring his status, but as long as he maintains limited participation, he has a good chance to play this week versus the Broncos.
