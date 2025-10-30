Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby (knee/back) did not practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Crosby may not practice until Friday, coach Pete Carroll said, according to McFadden. The expectation is Crosby will play Sunday against the Jaguars. Crosby has produced 28 tackles (18 solo), including 4.0 sacks, nine QB hits and five pass breakups, including one interception, across seven games this season.
More News
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Unlikely to leave Las Vegas•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Removal from Week 7 precautionary•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Unlikely to return vs. Kansas City•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Sacks Ward twice Sunday•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Logs three tackles in loss•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Cleared to play Week 5•