Crosby (knee/back) did not practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby may not practice until Friday, coach Pete Carroll said, according to McFadden. The expectation is Crosby will play Sunday against the Jaguars. Crosby has produced 28 tackles (18 solo), including 4.0 sacks, nine QB hits and five pass breakups, including one interception, across seven games this season.