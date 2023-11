Crosby logged eight tackles (five solo) while also forcing and recovering a fumble in Las Vegas' 26-14 loss to the Lions on Monday.

Crosby had another huge performance in Monday's loss, making one of the night's biggest plays when he ripped the ball away from Amon-Ra St. Brown at the goal line. The 2019 fourth-round pick now has 48 tackles (29 solo), with 6.5 sacks, and is currently on pace to set new career highs in both categories.