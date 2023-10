Crosby recorded seven tackles (four solo), including half a sack and one pass deflection in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots.

Crosby was tied with Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo for Las Vegas' leading tackler this past Sunday. He continues to get after the quarterback, as he's now logged 5.5 sacks through six games. The 26-year-old leads the Raiders in sacks and tackles for loss this season, and his relentless motor will allow him to continue wreaking havoc as the year goes on.