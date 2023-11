Crosby (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Crosby failed to practice in any capacity throughout the week and is trending toward his first absence of the season. The star defensive end has 10.5 sacks through 11 games, so if Crosby sits out Sunday, that would likely result in more time for Patrick Mahomes to make plays from the pocket for Kansas City.