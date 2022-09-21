Crosby recorded four tackles (one solo) and one sack during Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cardinals.

Crosby sacked Kyler Murray for a seven-yard loss on a second-and-seven during the Cardinals' first offensive possession. The drive ended with an Arizona punt, but Crosby was limited for the rest of the contest. The 2019 fourth-round pick signed a four-year extension with the Raiders this offseason after totaling 25 sacks through his first three seasons with Las Vegas.