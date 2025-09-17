Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Five tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby recorded five total tackles (one solo) in Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.
Crosby was on the field for 57 of the team's 58 defensive snaps in the contest, ultimately even causing a botched handoff between Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton in the fourth quarter. The defensive end has now compiled seven total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over two games in 2025.
