Crosby (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports that Crosby left the team facility after hearing of the final decision. It is no surprise the defensive end was unhappy with the result, as he stated earlier in the week that he doesn't "give a s--- about the pick. I don't play for that". If this is to be the end of Crosby's season, the 28-year-old will finish with 73 tackles (45 solo), including 10.0 sacks, and six passes defensed for two interceptions through 15 games.