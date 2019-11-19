Crosby generated five tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Bengals.

Crosby has been pretty impressive as a fourth-round rookie who missed almost the entire preseason, but this sort of defensive explosion dropped jaws and more than doubled Crosby's previous career sack total (2.5). While the Eastern Michigan product gets another soft matchup against the Jets in Week 12, don't expect another four-sack outing.