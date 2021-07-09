Crosby (shoulder/hand) was a full participant during OTAs and will be ready for training camp, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Crosby started all 16 games in 2020 while playing through labrum and hand injuries, and he still managed to produce 39 tackles, seven sacks and a pass breakup. The 2019 fourth-round pick has accrued 17 sacks through his first two NFL seasons. He'll face competition in training camp this year after the addition of Yannick Ngakoue -- who has recorded at least eight sacks in each of his five NFL seasons -- in free agency.