Crosby tallied five tackles (four solo) and one sack in the Raiders' 17-13 victory over the Packers in Week 5.

Crosby is now up to five sacks through five games and has recorded at least one in three straight contests. The defensive linchpin was also on the field for all 57 snaps, which marks his first team reaching that feat this year. He is now set to begin preparing for the Patriots in Week 6.