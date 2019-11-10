Play

Crosby recorded three tackles, 0.5 sacks and a pass defensed in the team's Week 10 victory over the Chargers.

Crosby upped his sack total on the season to 2.5, all of which have come in the team's past five games. His increased role should maintain for the remainder of the season, now that Arden Key (foot) has been placed on injured reserve.

