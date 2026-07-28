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Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Good to go for start of camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coach Klint Kubiak said Crosby (knee) has been cleared for the start of training camp and will practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby had offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus and was idle during the spring after his trade to the Ravens fell through due to medical concerns. Now recommitted to the Raiders, Crosby appears to be 100 percent headed into his eighth NFL season. Crosby started all 15 regular-season games in which he appeared in last season, finishing with 73 tackles (45 solo), including 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

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