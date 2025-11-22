Crosby (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby has been dealing with the knee issue for weeks but has yet to miss a game this season and continues to play nearly every single defensive snap for Las Vegas. The star edge rusher has posted 42 tackles (26 solo), including 6.0 sacks, 12 QB hits and six pass breakups, including one interception, on 91 percent of the defensive snaps through 10 contests.