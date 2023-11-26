Crosby (knee) is "pushing to play" against the Chiefs on Sunday and has a "realistic chance" of doing so, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Crosby entered the weekend considered doubtful for the Week 12 contest, so it was almost a foregone conclusion that he wouldn't be able to play. For context, no player tagged as doubtful on a team's final injury report during any week this season has ended up suiting up for the corresponding contest. Still, Crosby appears intent on defying the odds and taking the field Sunday, which would provide a huge boost to Las Vegas' pass rush considering that the defensive end leads the club with 10.5 sacks on the season. Despite the apparent optimism, Crosby is likely still 50/50 at best to play, and his status probably won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 PM EST kickoff.