Crosby racked up five tackles (three solo) and a sack in the Raiders' season finale against the Chiefs, finishing his 2022 campaign with 89 total tackles (58 solo), 12.5 sacks, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 17 games.

Crosby earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod on the back of his 12.5-sack output, though he also beat his previous single-season high of 56 tackles by 33 takedowns in 2022. The Eastern Michigan product signed a four-year extension with Las Vegas last offseason, so he's slated to remain a leader on this defense in 2023.