Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Heads to Oakland
The Raiders selected Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 106th overall.
The Raiders continue to address the edge through the draft and pick up an interesting prospect in Crosby out of Eastern Michigan. Crosby is slight at 255 pounds but he's an explosive athlete, testing in the top 10 percentile in nearly every drill for his position. He doesn't always show that explosiveness on his first step, though and his tape shows that he can play out of control at times. Still, there's more than enough in Crosby's toolbox to be worth a fourth-round pick.
