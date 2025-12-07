Crosby, who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Denver due to a knee injury, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Crosby has been dealing with a knee issue for much of the season, but he's yet to miss a game. However, his status seemed to be in more peril than usual this week after he logged a DNP both Thursday and Friday. Nonetheless, it sounds like Crosby is going to give it a go against the Broncos despite the 2-10 Raiders having already been eliminated from playoff contention. Crosby has 8.0 sacks on the campaign and will be looking to reach the fourth double-digit sack season of his seven-year NFL career.