Crosby (ankle) signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Crosby's new deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history and includes $91.5 million in guaranteed money. The Eastern Michigan product was on pace to register his third consecutive season with double-digit sacks in 2024 before sustaining an ankle injury that sidelined him for Raiders' final four games. Crosby had never missed a game before last season, recording 224 total tackles, including 34.5 sacks, nine passes defended and five forced fumbles over his last 46 regular-season appearances. Now that the All-Pro edge rusher has agreed to an extension, he's expected to continue helping Las Vegas' defense wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks for years to come.