Speaking at his introductory press conference Tuesday, new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said he wants Crosby (knee) "to be a part of our success going forward, there's no doubt about that," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

"I got to a cup of coffee with Maxx this morning," Kubiak said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. "Love talking with him. And look forward to continuing those conversations. He was the first one in here working out. So that fired me up." There has been a lot of smoke since the season ended for the Raiders that Crosby wants out of Las Vegas after the team forced him to sit out the final two games of the regular season with a phantom knee injury in a way to help the Raiders secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft. However, Crosby has been extremely loyal to the Raiders since he was drafted by the team in 2019, and there's no doubt he's a fan favorite. Getting 28-year-old Crosby back on board should be atop the new coaching staff's priority list.