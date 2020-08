Crosby has been placed on the Raiders' reserve/COVID-19 listPaul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby, a fourth-round draft pick out of Eastern Michigan last year, made quite a splash as a rookie, totaling 47 tackles and 10 sacks.The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder is slated to man a starting defensive end slot for the Raiders in 2020.