The Raiders placed Crosby (knee) on the injured reserve Saturday.

Crosby left Raiders facilities Friday after expressing displeasure upon learning he had been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. Following his placement on IR, Crosby will now be sidelined for Week 18 against the Chiefs as well. The edge rusher will thus wrap up the 2025 campaign with 73 total tackles, 10.0 sacks, six passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles across 15 appearances. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Crosby is expected to require offseason surgery to address his left knee injury, but he should be back to full health for training camp.