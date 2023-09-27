Crosby recorded three tackles (one solo) and one sack in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers.

Besides his sack, which brought his total up to two on the year, Crosby was relatively quiet. His low production came even though he was on the field for 57 snaps (95 percent) plus five on special teams (17 percent). He will look to get more active in Week 4 when the Raiders take on the Chargers.