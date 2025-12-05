Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby (knee) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Crosby was unable to practice after he opened the week as a limited participant at Wednesday's session due to his ongoing knee issue. The defensive lineman will have one more chance to practice Friday before the team takes on Denver in Week 14.
