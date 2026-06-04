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Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Nearly ready to resume practicing

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Crosby (knee) told reporters during OTAs that he's "almost back" to being on the field, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Crosby was in the process of being traded to Baltimore back in March, but the deal fell through after he failed a physical. Now that it appears he'll be staying with Las Vegas in 2026, he'll be focusing on simply recovering from the knee procedure he underwent in the offseason to address a torn meniscus. His next chances to practice will come during mandatory minicamp, which the Raiders are scheduled to hold beginning June 6.

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