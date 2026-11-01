The Raiders have no plans on trading Crosby before the Nov. 10 deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's a different attitude from this time last year, when Crosby was openly wondering what his future would look like in Las Vegas. It looked like the two sides were parting ways in the offseason after the Raiders traded Crosby to the Ravens in March, only for the transaction to fall through due to a failed physical. For the moment, Crosby is committed to playing with the franchise that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he is under contract with the Raiders through the 2027 season.He has 18 tackles (seven solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through the first seven games of the 2026 regular season.