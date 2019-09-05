Crosby (hand) is not listed on Thursday's injury report.

Crosby suffered a broken hand during Oakland's exhibition match against the Rams, and he now looks fully recovered. The rookie fourth-round pick appears good to go for Monday's tilt against the Broncos, though it remains to be seen what sort of role he'll play in Oakland's defense.

