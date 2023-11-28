Crosby recorded one tackle (one solo), with a sack, in the Raiders' 31-17 loss to Kansa City on Sunday.

Crosby was able to log another sack Sunday despite playing through a knee injury and now has 11.5 on the season. The 2019 fourth-round pick is now just one sack shy of tying his career high of 12.5 set last year, and he'll look to add to his total when the Raiders take on the Vikings following their upcoming bye.