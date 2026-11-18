Crosby finished Sunday's loss to Seattle with eight tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Crosby tied for the team lead with his season-high eight stops. Among those tackles, four went for a loss, including a fourth-quarter sack of Drew Lock. After registering just a half-sack over six games from Week 2 to Week 7, Crosby has since finished with exactly 1.0 sacks in each of his past three contests. He's at 5.0 sacks overall through 10 games as he seeks a fifth NFL campaign with double-digit sacks.