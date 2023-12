Crosby totaled four tackles (two solo) in a 63-21 win over the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Crosby has been dealing with a knee injury for the past two weeks, but it hasn't caused him to miss any game action. The star defensive end logged a modest four stops in the victory, but one was for a loss, and he also notched two QB hits. Crosby will now have extra time to rest his knee before the Raiders' next contest, which will take place on Christmas Day versus Kansas City.