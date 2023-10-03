Crosby registered eight tackles (five solo) including two sacks during Las Vegas' 24-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Crosby had his best game of the 2023 campaign so far leading the team in tackles and recording his first multi-sack game of the year, bringing his total count to four. The 26-year-old is currently on pace to finish with a career high 17 sacks and will look to add to that total against the Packers on Monday.