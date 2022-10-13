Crosby recorded four tackles and two sacks during Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Crosby's two sacks Monday against Kansas City now gives him six on the season, which is good enough for a first-place tie in that category across the league. The 25-year-old pass rusher played 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 5, and his next chance to wreak havoc on opposing QBs comes next Sunday (Week 6 bye) against the Texans.