Crosby recorded eight total tackles (six solo), including three tackles for loss and three sacks in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

Crosby had his most productive game of the year this past Sunday, as he logged season-highs in both sacks and total tackles (tying Weeks 4 and 8). The All-Pro remains second on Las Vegas in total tackles, trailing only Robert Spillane, and he's now tied for second in the NFL in sacks with T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. He'll go up against a Jets offensive line that's allowed the third-most sacks in the league Sunday night.