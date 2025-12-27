Crosby (knee) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.

Crosby left Las Vegas' facilities Friday after expressing displeasure upon learning he'd been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. Following his placement on IR, Crosby will now be forced to miss the remainder of the 2025 season. The All-Pro edge rusher appeared in 15 games this year, tallying 73 total tackles, including 10.0 sacks, six passes defensed, with an interception, and two forced fumbles. Crosby remains under contract through the 2029 season, and Tyree Wilson is expected to shoulder a larger role on the Raiders' defensive line over the final two contests.