Crosby (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive end played on 65 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Cowboys, recording five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. Crosby also was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it's possible that his limited participation Thursday was just a precaution. His status will be worth monitoring Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Browns.