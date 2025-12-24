Crosby logged six tackles (three solo), including two tackles for a loss and a quarterback hit, during the Raiders' 23-21 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Crosby was unable to extend his sack streak to four games Sunday, but he was responsible for two of the Raiders' six TFL's in the loss. The veteran pass rusher has played every single defensive snap in each of the last five games and is up to 73 tackles (45 solo), including 28 tackles for a loss and 10.0 sacks, six pass defenses (one interception) and two forced fumbles through 15 regular-season games.