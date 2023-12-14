Crosby (knee) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough and he is questionable for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Crosby has been dealing with a knee issue for most of the season but he is yet to miss a game. He reached double-digit tackles for the first time of the year in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings and finished the game with 10 tackles (seven solo), including two sacks. It wouldn't be surprising if Crosby ends up suiting up for Thursday's contest, though the short week of rest could limit his snap count if he does play.