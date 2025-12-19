Crosby (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.

Crosby was once able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice, just in time to clear any injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest. The defensive end has not missed a game yet this season, and his healthy status implies that that streak will not end Sunday. Crosby will look to add to his 10.0 sack total this week as he lines up against Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.