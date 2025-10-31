Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Ready to face Jags
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Crosby suffered a knee injury in Week 7 but had a bye week to rest up prior to Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars. He upgraded to a full session Friday and should be ready to play his typical snap rate in Week 9.
