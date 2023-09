Crosby notched five tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Crosby's first-down sack just past the midway point of the second quarter ultimately helped stall a Broncos drive, as they were forced to punt three plays later. Crosby will steer the Raiders' pass rush again in Week 2 versus the Bills, while fellow defensive end Chandler Jones (personal) possibly remains away from the team.