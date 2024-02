Crosby (knee) underwent hand surgery Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Crosby posted a picture of his surgically-repaired hand on Instagram this week. This comes after the star edge defender recently underwent "cleanup" surgery on his knee earlier in January. The issues seem minor and shouldn't affect Crosby's availability for 2024 training camp. Crosby is coming off a career-high 14.5 sacks this past season.