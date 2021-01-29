Crosby recently underwent shoulder and hand surgeries, as he announced via his official Twitter account.

Crosby started a full 16-game slate in 2020 despite dealing with labrum and hand injuries, and he's now facing a four-month recovery timetable after undergoing procedures to address those issues. That should provide the standout defensive end with plenty of time to get fully healthy for the start of the 2021 campaign. Through two seasons with the Raiders, the 2019 fourth-round pick has racked up 17 sacks.