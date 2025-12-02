Crosby posted nine tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks and four total tackles for a loss, during the Raiders' 31-14 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Sunday was Crosby's second multi-sack game of the season, as the veteran pass rusher got to Justin Herbert for a six-yard and two-yard sack in the second and third quarter, respectively. Crosby's 8.0 sacks through 12 regular-season games surpasses his total from 2024, and he is on pace to reach double-digit sacks for the fourth time in his seven-year NFL career.